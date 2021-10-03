VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CSA stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.47. 5,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $66.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.