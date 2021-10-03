Vidulum (VDL) Trading Up 145.7% Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $563,797.07 and approximately $497.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidulum has traded up 145.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004128 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

