Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

VWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, assumed coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.25.

VWE stock opened at 10.02 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 8.88 and a twelve month high of 13.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of 10.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $8,950,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

