Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

