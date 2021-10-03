Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after buying an additional 776,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 565,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 357,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,791 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

