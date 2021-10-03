Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 193.7% from the August 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VWAGY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.