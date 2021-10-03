Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,534 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $272,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 92,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 186.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 209,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.94. 1,236,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,325. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $131.36 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

