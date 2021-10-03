W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

GWW opened at $398.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.00 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

