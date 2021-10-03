Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

