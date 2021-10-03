Wade G W & Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,172,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $84.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

