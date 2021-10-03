Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 91.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.35. The company has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.