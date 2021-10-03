Wade G W & Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $239.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

