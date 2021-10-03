Wade G W & Inc. Sells 2,090 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $293.23 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $309.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

