Wade G W & Inc. Sells 314 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after buying an additional 1,992,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after buying an additional 271,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,412,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,862,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.93. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.94 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

