Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.30. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.95, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,713.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,802 shares of company stock valued at $64,961,505. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

