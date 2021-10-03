Warburg Research Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €120.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €99.71 ($117.31).

ETR BMW opened at €83.83 ($98.62) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.30.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

