Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Short Interest Down 38.3% in September

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $240,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,076,000. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,107,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $30,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

