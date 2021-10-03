WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 843.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after buying an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $39,522,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,570,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $87.62 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.