Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

