Wedbush Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

