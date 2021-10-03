WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

WSBC opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

