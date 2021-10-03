White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

ORCL opened at $89.74 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

