White Pine Capital LLC Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,828.60 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,884.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,609.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,849.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

