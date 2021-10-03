White Pine Capital LLC Has $404,000 Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of GRWG opened at $24.73 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 2.82.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.