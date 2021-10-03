White Pine Capital LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TELUS by 539.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 668,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 563,899 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in TELUS by 16.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TU opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TU. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

