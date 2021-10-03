White Pine Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,413,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $111.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

