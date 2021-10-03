White Pine Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after buying an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 530.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 155,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 738.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154,280 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

