White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $123.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

