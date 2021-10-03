White Pine Capital LLC Sells 258 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,300,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,855,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMBA stock opened at $153.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $169.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

