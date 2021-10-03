William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cintas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $10.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2023 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $387.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.42. Cintas has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $409.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

