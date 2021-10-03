WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,113 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.17% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,928,301 shares of company stock valued at $730,231,166 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.