Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Buys 270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 86,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

