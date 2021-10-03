Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for 1.2% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 33.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 5,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $109.23 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.63.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

