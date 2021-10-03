Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRF opened at $160.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.16 and a 200 day moving average of $159.67. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $111.29 and a twelve month high of $165.27.

