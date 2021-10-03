Wing Reaches Market Cap of $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00104319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00146267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,845.53 or 0.99887225 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.21 or 0.07002602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

