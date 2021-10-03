Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.12.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Wipro has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 108,330 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Wipro by 2,820.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 483,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.