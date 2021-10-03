Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $427.05 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $682.07 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $427.05 or 0.00892158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00066797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00103370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00144033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.01 or 1.00140553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.57 or 0.07131395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,615,630 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

