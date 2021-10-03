XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPHYF opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $78.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.70. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.15.

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. XPhyto Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 395.43% and a negative net margin of 11,278.03%.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

