Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,084 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,586 shares of company stock worth $4,057,978 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

