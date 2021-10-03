Xponance Inc. Buys 2,001 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The New York Times during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The New York Times during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The New York Times during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The New York Times by 9.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.