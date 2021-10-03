Xponance Inc. Has $696,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 201,935 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

