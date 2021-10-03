Xponance Inc. Has $771,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 465,254 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 477.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 538,278 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 445,114 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,097.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 405,952 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 372,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 157.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 583,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 357,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

