Xponance Inc. Has $788,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.