Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,371 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avient by 735.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

