Xponance Inc. Purchases 6,523 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $202,085,000 after buying an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

