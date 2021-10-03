Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Posts Earnings Results

Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:XTR opened at GBX 4.42 ($0.06) on Friday. Xtract Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.20 ($0.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.63. The firm has a market cap of £37.36 million and a P/E ratio of -22.10.

In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 2,054,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £82,188 ($107,379.15).

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

