XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $149.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average of $159.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.78.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.