XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $97.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

