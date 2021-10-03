XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,513 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of -236.86 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.86 and a 200-day moving average of $190.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total transaction of $10,078,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,198,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

