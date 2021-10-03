XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $2,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,263,413 shares of company stock worth $74,253,097. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

